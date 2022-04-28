PATRICK BULGER | The Lost Tycoon: Elon Musk rolls a big one for free speech

Is the new owner of Twitter really the right person to entrust with something as important as freedom of speech?

Just when you thought it couldn’t get any stranger, a white South African male from Pretoria sticks his head above the clouds of social-media deception and delirium to declare he is the new messiah, bearing the gift of freedom of speech. But nothing is quite as it seems, and who can claim to know what really goes on in the fertile yet unexplored vastness that occupies the space between the ears of Elon Reeve Musk?..