TOM EATON | This is why Cape independence is a secession from reality
As the fantasists rant, the City of Cape Town tries to secure a much smaller but much more valuable sort of autonomy
28 April 2022 - 20:48
As the Cape Independence Advocacy Group got ready to march back to the early 1800s this week, I found myself watching a strange video on its Twitter page...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.