EDITORIAL | The ashes are piling up, so where’s the cops’ crack team?
For more than a year an arsonist has been stalking Johannesburg, yet the police are doing little to nail him
02 May 2022 - 18:37
A tall, slender, snappy dresser is prowling Joburg’s northern suburbs, targeting upmarket homes when families are away. He bypasses alarm systems, breaks into homes, often dropping in through a skylight, and strolls around. He snacks on fruit or whatever food he can find. He helps himself to alcohol and occasionally urinates in a dustbin or defecates on a carpet. He torches the place...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.