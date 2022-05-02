EDITORIAL | The ashes are piling up, so where’s the cops’ crack team?

For more than a year an arsonist has been stalking Johannesburg, yet the police are doing little to nail him

A tall, slender, snappy dresser is prowling Joburg’s northern suburbs, targeting upmarket homes when families are away. He bypasses alarm systems, breaks into homes, often dropping in through a skylight, and strolls around. He snacks on fruit or whatever food he can find. He helps himself to alcohol and occasionally urinates in a dustbin or defecates on a carpet. He torches the place...