PODCAST | Is the ANC too far gone, or can it change with the times?

Is the ANC too far gone to modernise?

That was the framing question of this episode of Eusebius on TimesLIVE, in which ANC member Chrispin Phiri articulated his critique of his party’s suboptimal internal electoral processes.

The first part of the discussion reflected on the history of the party that has led to an opaque and insufficiently democratic set of practices. Phiri argues that historically the party had some candidates who had the ideal skills for certain leadership positions but that this had the inadvertent effect of reducing internal contestation at times.

