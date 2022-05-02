SONGEZO ZIBI | SA’s soccer mess tells us a lot about our political mess

We must get rid of the old, dead wood at the top because sporting success translates into pride and unity in communities

Last Saturday Kaizer Chiefs lost their fourth consecutive Dstv Premiership game. They are languishing in fifth place on the log, almost 20 points behind league winners, Mamelodi Sundowns. Amakhosi last won the premiership seven years ago...