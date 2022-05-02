TOM EATON | Tell Cyril lies, tell him sweet little lies. After all, he’s used to it
Could Cosatu’s Zingiswa Losi, like many before her, be looking to up her standing after events at Royal Bafokeng?
02 May 2022 - 18:34
As Cyril Ramaphosa watched Sunday’s rally at the Royal Bafokeng Stadium disintegrate and found himself being wrestled towards safety by his bodyguards like a designer suitcase being dragged down a flight of stairs behind a very grumpy porter, he would have tried to comfort himself with the fact that the same indignity befell Nelson Mandela 27 years ago...
