EDITORIAL | The wages of SA’s pay gap will be death

If a company can pay its CEO an annual salary of R360m, how can it say no to a R1,000 increase for its workers?

SA carries the dubious honour of being among the most unequal countries in the world. A glance through the annual World Wealth Report for 2022, compiled by the Thomas Piketty-backed World Inequality Lab, reveals numbers that should play on the conscience of even the greediest millionaires. Our average national annual income is R117,260 but the bottom 50% of South Africans earn a yearly average of R12,340. This as the top 10% earn a staggering 60 times more than that, about R780,300...