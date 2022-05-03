×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Opinion & Analysis

TONY LEON | Presidential sounds of silence are fuelling the fire engulfing SA

Cyril Ramaphosa’s ‘offend no constituency’ approach is doing nothing but weaponise this country

Tony Leon Columnist
03 May 2022 - 20:02

Workers Day, May 1 2022, offered South Africans sharply contrasting images of President Cyril Ramaphosa and leader of the official opposition John Steenhuisen...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Related articles

  1. TONY LEON | Putin's war has sorted the wheat from the chaff — and there's lots ... Opinion & Analysis
  2. TONY LEON | There’s more chance of seeing the Easter bunny than relief funds ... Opinion & Analysis
  3. TONY LEON | Is SA going to hell or to heal? Well, it depends on how you look at ... Opinion & Analysis

Most read

  1. EDITORIAL | The wages of SA’s pay gap will be death Opinion & Analysis
  2. TONY LEON | Presidential sounds of silence are fuelling the fire engulfing SA Opinion & Analysis
  3. LUCKY MATHEBULA | Why Rustenburg doesn’t reveal what SA really thinks of Cyril Opinion & Analysis
  4. EDITORIAL | The ashes are piling up, so where’s the cops’ crack team? Opinion & Analysis
  5. RIGHT OF REPLY | The facts do matter, especially on Cape independence Opinion & Analysis

Latest Videos

We, the remaining people: KwaZulu-Natal's flooded heart
Substantial funding needed for KZN flooding recovery and relief, says Ramaphosa