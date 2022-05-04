×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Opinion & Analysis

JENNIFER PLATT | Soapie or not, this author’s novels are veritable page-turners

Colleen Hoover shot to fame after someone drew attention to ‘Verity’. She now has three Exclusive Books best-sellers

Jennifer Platt Sunday Times books editor
04 May 2022 - 19:14

If you’d mentioned Colleen Hoover to me at the beginning of this year I would not have known who you were talking about. But she has become a phenomenon in the past few months. Thanks mostly to BookTok...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Related articles

  1. JENNIFER PLATT | Hugh Hefner’s butler blows the Playboy mansion wide open Opinion & Analysis
  2. BOOK BITES | Robin Cook, Jacqueline Roy, Stephanie Wrobel Fiction
  3. JENNIFER PLATT | It’s book fair season, so allow me to hammer out the chemistry Opinion & Analysis
  4. BOOK BITES | Meg Waite Clayton, Michael Connelly, Nikki May Fiction

Most read

  1. EDITORIAL | In the theatre of politics, Steenhuisen chose the action role Opinion & Analysis
  2. JONATHAN JANSEN | Selective admission to schools is not necessarily a bad thing Opinion & Analysis
  3. NADINE DREYER | Their’s is a tall story, but A-types are sure to go one better Opinion & Analysis
  4. JENNIFER PLATT | Soapie or not, this author’s novels are veritable page-turners Opinion & Analysis
  5. TOM EATON | Tell me about economic freedom, but don’t be a sellout Opinion & Analysis

Latest Videos

Eskom CEO Andre de Ruyter provides update on stage 2 load-shedding
We, the remaining people: KwaZulu-Natal's flooded heart