×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Opinion & Analysis

JONATHAN JANSEN | Selective admission to schools is not necessarily a bad thing

I understand the knee jerk reaction to admission tests at some Cape Flats schools, but we do need pockets of excellence

04 May 2022 - 19:16

Should schools administer selection tests for admission?..

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Related articles

  1. JONATHAN JANSEN | This is how good schools become dysfunctional Opinion & Analysis
  2. JONATHAN JANSEN | The Rhoda less travelled: Kadalie never came to the party Opinion & Analysis
  3. JONATHAN JANSEN | Get your heads out the sand, VCs, and tackle campus violence Opinion & Analysis
  4. JONATHAN JANSEN | Unterhalter’s treatment shows SA is still stuck in apartheid ... Opinion & Analysis

Most read

  1. EDITORIAL | In the theatre of politics, Steenhuisen chose the action role Opinion & Analysis
  2. JONATHAN JANSEN | Selective admission to schools is not necessarily a bad thing Opinion & Analysis
  3. NADINE DREYER | Their’s is a tall story, but A-types are sure to go one better Opinion & Analysis
  4. JENNIFER PLATT | Soapie or not, this author’s novels are veritable page-turners Opinion & Analysis
  5. TOM EATON | Tell me about economic freedom, but don’t be a sellout Opinion & Analysis

Latest Videos

Eskom CEO Andre de Ruyter provides update on stage 2 load-shedding
We, the remaining people: KwaZulu-Natal's flooded heart