TOM EATON | Tell me about economic freedom, but don’t be a sellout
Any parliamentary debate about economic progress which features Tina Joemat-Pettersson has ended before it starts
04 May 2022 - 19:14
Many debates in parliament are simply an opportunity to showboat or tick a name on the class register. But this week’s so-called “Freedom Day Debate” offered some refreshing insight...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.