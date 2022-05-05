EUSEBIUS MCKAISER | Is Twitter a force for social good?
Yes and no, but free speech does not entail a duty to provide a platform for hatred, to which no one has a right
05 May 2022 - 13:09
Twitter is the best and worst thing that has happened to public debate...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.