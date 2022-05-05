PATRICK BULGER | A luta continua: it’s Lenin and Cosatu vs Cyril and the ANC

Sibanye-Stillwater strike demonstrates how Cosatu has misplayed a winning hand and let down workers since 1994

In a country where people have restricted access to quality education, healthcare, water and housing because they can’t afford these things and are unable to find any sort of a job, it’s interesting that our constitution is silent on whether we have the right to work...