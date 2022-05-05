TOM EATON | The great lengths John Steenhuisen will go ... to become trendy
The intrepid DA leader’s trip to the Ukraine even managed to nudge him out from behind the shadow of Helen Zille
05 May 2022 - 20:11
John Steenhuisen has come in for a tremendous amount of criticism and mockery for going on a “fact-finding” trip to Ukraine, but I suspect he’s sleeping relatively easily in his bunker in Kyiv...
