×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Opinion & Analysis

EDITORIAL | Phasing out multigrade classes is good. Closing small schools is not

Rural schoolchildren will have no chance if government insists on closing schools with less than 135 pupils

08 May 2022 - 17:44

On Tuesday, Marie Sukers, an African Christian Democratic Party (ACDP) MP, made an impassioned plea to parliament to intervene in the reopening of a tiny school in a deep rural area in the Central Karoo. ..

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Related articles

  1. PREGA GOVENDER | Save our school! Tiny village take fight to the top News
  2. Testing times: SA’s teacher shortage is set to go from bad to worse News
  3. We must not neglect the kids who are the most vulnerable victims of the floods Opinion & Analysis
  4. EDITORIAL | To end segregation, how about sending your kid to a township school? Opinion & Analysis
  5. Thousands of pupils left stranded as scholar transport system stalls News
  6. Lessons under the trees ‘violation of our human rights’ News

Most read

  1. WENDY KNOWLER | Renting a car? Get to the bottom of it before the waiver wavers Opinion & Analysis
  2. EDITORIAL | Phasing out multigrade classes is good. Closing small schools is not Opinion & Analysis
  3. GEORDIN HILL-LEWIS | Cape Town can become a beacon of hope for SA Opinion & Analysis
  4. JUSTICE MALALA | What lies ahead? ANC is now so corrupt, it can’t even see it’s ... Opinion & Analysis
  5. ‘We may be forced to shut’: no silver lining for miners battling cable thieves Opinion & Analysis

Latest Videos

Mbombela's women pray for Hillary Gardee at candlelight vigil
Mbombela's women pray for Hillary Gardee at candlelight vigil