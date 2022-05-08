GEORDIN HILL-LEWIS | Cape Town can become a beacon of hope for SA

This is why the City of Cape Town and the Western Cape government have worked together to deploy 1,000 extra Law Enforcement Advancement Plan (LEAP) officers to the 11 worst crime hotspots in our city. The result has been a 40.5% reduction in crime in Kraaifontein, a 24.1% decrease in Nyanga, a 21.1% drop in Khayelitsha and a 14.5% cut in Harare — all areas where we have deployed dedicated LEAP units. Some of these hotspots have now dropped off the murder-capital lists that they have dominated for a decade.

We will continue to find more money in our budget to train and deploy additional police officers — this year alone will see the addition of 230 new officers. And we will continue expanding our training college to produce more officers so that we can plug the gaps left by the SAPS.

We are taking the same approach to electricity generation. I don’t need to spell out how the national government has failed to manage the country’s power supply. All of us feel the inconvenience of load-shedding on a regular basis, and we see the impact that load-shedding has on service delivery, on businesses and jobs.

Thanks to the City of Cape Town’s excellent management of the Steenbras hydro pumped storage scheme, we are already in a position to provide city customers with relief from one level of load-shedding. Last week, when Eskom customers were facing six hours of load-shedding per day on stage four, city customers were on stages two and three.

We have already initiated discussions with Eskom to transfer its customers on to the city’s system, so that every Cape Town resident can be protected from a stage of load-shedding. The city’s energy team is doing a detailed analysis of Eskom supply areas, and Eskom has pledged its support and cooperation in providing the information necessary for this analysis, and in working together towards a transfer process after that.

Ultimately, we want to go much further than this. We want to go from protecting our residents from one stage of load-shedding to freeing them from load-shedding altogether.

And so we are moving as quickly as possible to bring independent power producers (IPPs) on board to further reduce our reliance on Eskom. In the meantime, we have announced that embedded commercial generators will no longer be compelled to be net consumers of city-supplied power; in fact they will be incentivised to be net producers.

These policy shifts will, in combination and over time, take us closer to the goal of making Cape Town the first load-shedding-free city in SA.

Another example of functional federalism is the direction we are headed in when it comes to passenger rail. The national government’s rail service has long reached crisis point in Cape Town, with just 33 operational train sets in 2020, compared to 95 train sets in 1995. Since June 2019, the number of train trips on Passenger Rail Agency of SA (Prasa) trains dropped from 444 on a weekday to just 153 — a 66% reduction in availability of the service.

And so I was pleased to announce last week that the City of Cape Town is ready to proceed with devolving the metropolitan rail function from national government to the city.