JUSTICE MALALA | What lies ahead? ANC is now so corrupt, it can’t even see it’s wrong

The party’s slippery slope started under Mandela and has now reached a depth from which there is no return

Ethical breaches always start small. First, you protect a comrade when it is discovered that they took a bribe. Then you say a hefty discount on a luxury car is not a kickback. Then you look away when another comrade receives millions so that he can protect a comrade’s company from scrutiny in the arms deal. Then a family of thugs is appointing your cabinet ministers for you — and you are applauding them as they do so...