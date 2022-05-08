×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Opinion & Analysis

JUSTICE MALALA | What lies ahead? ANC is now so corrupt, it can’t even see it’s wrong

The party’s slippery slope started under Mandela and has now reached a depth from which there is no return

08 May 2022 - 17:44

Ethical breaches always start small. First, you protect a comrade when it is discovered that they took a bribe. Then you say a hefty discount on a luxury car is not a kickback. Then you look away when another comrade receives millions so that he can protect a comrade’s company from scrutiny in the arms deal. Then a family of thugs is appointing your cabinet ministers for you — and you are applauding them as they do so...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Related articles

  1. JUSTICE MALALA | Zuma: a freedom fighter turned ‘spanner boy’ who must be jailed Opinion & Analysis
  2. JUSTICE MALALA | KZN leaders need to be reminded they are servants, not royalty Opinion & Analysis
  3. JUSTICE MALALA | ANC will make hay while the sun shines, for it knows darkness ... Opinion & Analysis
  4. JUSTICE MALALA | Terror mobs rule SA. Now they target Zim expats. Any group ... Opinion & Analysis
  5. JUSTICE MALALA | Those behind July unrest will never be booked ... and they’ll ... Opinion & Analysis
  6. JUSTICE MALALA | Be honest, Sihle, the constitution is not to blame for SA’s ... Opinion & Analysis
  7. JUSTICE MALALA | What would Hani make of SA today? Spoiler alert: not much Opinion & Analysis

Most read

  1. WENDY KNOWLER | Renting a car? Get to the bottom of it before the waiver wavers Opinion & Analysis
  2. EDITORIAL | Phasing out multigrade classes is good. Closing small schools is not Opinion & Analysis
  3. GEORDIN HILL-LEWIS | Cape Town can become a beacon of hope for SA Opinion & Analysis
  4. JUSTICE MALALA | What lies ahead? ANC is now so corrupt, it can’t even see it’s ... Opinion & Analysis
  5. ‘We may be forced to shut’: no silver lining for miners battling cable thieves Opinion & Analysis

Latest Videos

Mbombela's women pray for Hillary Gardee at candlelight vigil
Mbombela's women pray for Hillary Gardee at candlelight vigil