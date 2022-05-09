SA’s street traders play a vital role: how their rights can be protected

SA’s constitution mandates municipalities to drive local social and economic development. The mandate is fleshed out in the White Paper on Local Government and the Municipal Systems Act.

This effectively commands municipalities to forge relationships that can help them improve the livelihood of local communities. It also empowers municipalities to use legislative and other means to create environments that enable formal and informal businesses to thrive.

Local economic development can therefore be a tool for facilitating the growth of local economies, the creation of employment and the reduction of poverty. And street trading can arguably help achieve these objectives. More so with rising unemployment.

In addition, street trading is widely regarded as a “safety net” against poverty.

Principles, rights and duties

We argue that the principles, values, rights and duties embedded in the constitution are directly relevant to the advancement of street trading as a tool for local economic development.

The principle of constitutionalism, for instance, states that the regulatory powers, duties and functions of municipalities are derived from and limited by the constitution.

This means instruments such as bylaws that municipalities use to regulate street trading must comply with the constitution. In practical terms, the conduct of every municipal official must always be informed by the constitution.

But some of the actions against street traders contradict the values, rights and duties set out in the constitution. This has been confirmed by various high and Constitutional Court rulings.

Constitutionalism suggests city authorities must balance the development and enforcement of regulatory instruments such as bylaws or municipal policies against the rights of street traders. These include the right to dignity, freedom of trade and occupation, property rights and access to information and the courts. These rights are all reinforced by the constitutional principles of legality, human dignity and equality.