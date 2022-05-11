JONATHAN JANSEN | Boucher’s dropped charges: like everything in SA, it’s complicated

We need to examine what this incident and the exoneration of racism-accused Brackenfell High really say about SA

Imagine you are accused of being a racist. You are a public figure and the racism accusation takes off like an uncontrolled wildfire across all media - social, print, web and broadcast. The accusation becomes fact in the public mind before you can down your morning coffee. Wherever you go, you feel like the word “racist” is branded onto your body with a capital “R” like they do with cattle on farms. Your personal and family life is ruined, and it seems your professional life is about to go under as well...