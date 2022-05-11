×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Opinion & Analysis

Eusebius on TimesLIVE

PODCAST | Steinhoff should resist an appeal and hand over the PWC document

Eusebius McKaiser Contributor and analyst
11 May 2022 - 19:38
Steinhoff was this week ordered to hand over the contents of a 2019 PwC report. File photo.
Steinhoff was this week ordered to hand over the contents of a 2019 PwC report. File photo.
Image: Supplied

Join the discussion:

In the latest edition of Eusebius on TimesLIVE we explain a judgment handed down on Tuesday in the Western Cape High Court that directs Steinhoff to hand over, within 10 days, a 2019 PwC report it had commissioned to look into the 2017 collapse of the company.

Financial Mail editor Rob Rose, who is the second applicant in the matter, explained why the judgment is important.

First, the court made it clear Steinhoff cannot rely on the status of being a private company to escape the reach and scope of the Promotion of Access to Information Act.

McKaiser and Rose discussed the importance of this legal conclusion in helping to ensure that not only the public sector but also private players are held maximally accountable for their actions. 

Second, McKaiser pointed out that the judgment not only asserted the importance of media freedom but related it to freedom of expression more fundamentally. Rose said the reason this matters is not to allow journalists to dig up information as an end in itself but ultimately to enable the public to know the facts about what is happening in society. 

McKaiser, agreeing with Rose, explained these rights are often wrongly seen as workplace demands from journalists but, in reality, both the right to freedom of expression and media freedom exist to ensure citizens are able to enjoy their political rights. Without a free flow of information that is not possible. That is why accessing a document like the PwC report is important, and the ruse of “legal privilege” was not accepted by the court. 

Finally, Rose told McKaiser he hopes the PwC report will be handed over rather than there being further legal resistance.

McKaiser and Rose ended the discussion by considering the business and ethical reasons why Steinhoff should choose transparency instead of further troubling the courts.

To listen to previous episodes, go here.

Subscribe for free future episodes: iono.fmSpotifyGoogle PlayApple PodcastsPlayer.fmPocket Cast

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month. 

LISTEN TO MORE:

PODCAST | #DebatingZondoPart4 — utterly pointless or closer to justice now?

TimesLIVE contributor and analyst Eusebius McKaiser hosted a Twitter spaces conversation with senior Sunday Times investigative reporter Thanduxolo ...
Politics
5 days ago

PODCAST | Is the ANC too far gone, or can it change with the times?

ANC member Chrispin Phiri argues for more demanding threshold criteria for anyone wishing to get elected
Opinion & Analysis
1 week ago

PODCAST | A modern-day religious debate: Encountering God through feminist liberation theologies

In this edition of 'Eusebius on TimesLIVE', McKaiser challenges UWC gender and religion scholar Prof Sarojini Nadar on whether the very idea of a ...
Opinion & Analysis
2 weeks ago

PODCAST | What happens when parliament’s ethics committee behaves unethically?

The committee found former minister Zweli Mkhize did not breach the parliamentary code of ethics.
Politics
3 weeks ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. JONATHAN JANSEN | Boucher’s dropped charges: like everything in SA, it’s ... Opinion & Analysis
  2. PODCAST | Steinhoff should resist an appeal and hand over the PWC document Opinion & Analysis
  3. JENNIFER PLATT | Want to track your reads? Book a date with an app or get ... Opinion & Analysis
  4. TOM EATON | When your patriotism is flagging, what do you need? A 100-metre ... Opinion & Analysis
  5. EDITORIAL | You’ve got what you want, Mabuyane. Now give us what we want Opinion & Analysis

Latest Videos

Three men accused in Hillary Gardee murder case abandon bail
Mbombela's women pray for Hillary Gardee at candlelight vigil