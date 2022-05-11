TOM EATON | When your patriotism is flagging, what do you need? A 100-metre dildo

Perhaps we could use its proposed giant flag as a big top tent for the ministry of sport, art and culture’s clown show

A plan to spend R22m on a giant flag has proved conclusively that the ministry of sport, arts and culture is staffed entirely by semi-sentient cabbages that have a deep and burning hatred for both art and culture...