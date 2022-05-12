×

Opinion & Analysis

EDITORIAL | A R22m flag won’t improve patriotism, it will be a monument to madness

Giant flag proposal shows that the department cares very little about sport, arts and culture

12 May 2022 - 20:23

The department of sport, arts and culture has made the news for all the wrong reasons again. In its annual performance plan for 2022/2023 (https://static.pmg.org.za/amended_DSAC_APP_2022-2023_v15.pdf?_ga=2.246309060.1540955641.1652083145-185223419.1647442427), it shared a ludicrous plan, apparently aimed at solving South Africans’ supposed lack of appreciation for their national symbols. It had budgeted no less than R22m to install a “monumental” flag, 100m in height, to serve as a national landmark and tourist destination. ..

