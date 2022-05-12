EDITORIAL | A R22m flag won’t improve patriotism, it will be a monument to madness

Giant flag proposal shows that the department cares very little about sport, arts and culture

The department of sport, arts and culture has made the news for all the wrong reasons again. In its annual performance plan for 2022/2023 (https://static.pmg.org.za/amended_DSAC_APP_2022-2023_v15.pdf?_ga=2.246309060.1540955641.1652083145-185223419.1647442427), it shared a ludicrous plan, apparently aimed at solving South Africans’ supposed lack of appreciation for their national symbols. It had budgeted no less than R22m to install a “monumental” flag, 100m in height, to serve as a national landmark and tourist destination. ..