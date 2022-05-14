Come fly with me: lift-off for UK city as air taxi hub takes flight
A British start-up is betting the vehicles will be a transport solution, while lifting Coventry out of the doldrums
15 May 2022 - 17:56
Coventry has seen better days. Once known as Britain’s motor city, the settlement of about 400,000 people in England’s Midlands has been left struggling for an identity by decades of slumping vehicle output that followed widespread destruction from World War 2 bombing...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.