×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Opinion & Analysis

Come fly with me: lift-off for UK city as air taxi hub takes flight

A British start-up is betting the vehicles will be a transport solution, while lifting Coventry out of the doldrums

15 May 2022 - 17:56 By Christopher Jasper

Coventry has seen better days. Once known as Britain’s motor city, the settlement of about 400,000 people in England’s Midlands has been left struggling for an identity by decades of slumping vehicle output that followed widespread destruction from World War 2 bombing...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Related articles

  1. R40 a litre petrol price fears not based on reality: economists Motoring
  2. What the heck happened to self-driving cars? Features
  3. WATCH | Slovakia's AirCar certified to fly news
  4. Flying taxis: what next? No, really, flying taxis are close to take-off World

Most read

  1. How to build a staircase between formal and informal economies Opinion & Analysis
  2. NIVASHNI NAIR | Freedom of speech? You want to wave our pain in our faces Opinion & Analysis
  3. WENDY KNOWLER | Don’t bank on your lender playing ball with prescribed debt Opinion & Analysis
  4. JUSTICE MALALA | Lies are so much SA’s norm that even good people can’t COPE ... Opinion & Analysis
  5. It would be crude to presume the EU can stop the flow of Russian oil Opinion & Analysis

Latest Videos

Forensic reports still outstanding in Zandile Mafe parliament fire case
Three men accused in Hillary Gardee murder case abandon bail