Come fly with me: lift-off for UK city as air taxi hub takes flight

A British start-up is betting the vehicles will be a transport solution, while lifting Coventry out of the doldrums

Coventry has seen better days. Once known as Britain’s motor city, the settlement of about 400,000 people in England’s Midlands has been left struggling for an identity by decades of slumping vehicle output that followed widespread destruction from World War 2 bombing...