×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Opinion & Analysis

EDITORIAL | Operation Dudula is a pile of tinder just waiting for a spark

As history shows us, Pagad was formed as a community group with good intentions but it spiralled out of control

15 May 2022 - 17:55

In April, criminologist and lecturer Dr Guy Lamb of Stellenbosch University already likened Operation Dudula to the People Against Gangsterism and Drugs (Pagad) group formed in 1996 in the Cape Flats...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Related articles

  1. EDITORIAL | A R22m flag won’t improve patriotism, it will be a monument to ... Opinion & Analysis
  2. EDITORIAL | Mkhwebane’s frivolous appeals make a mockery of judicial system News
  3. EDITORIAL | You’ve got what you want, Mabuyane. Now give us what we want Opinion & Analysis
  4. Blame government, not foreigners, for IS threat News
  5. EDITORIAL | Phasing out multigrade classes is good. Closing small schools is not Opinion & Analysis
  6. EDITORIAL | Put mistrust aside and keep your mask on Opinion & Analysis
  7. EDITORIAL | In the theatre of politics, Steenhuisen chose the action role Opinion & Analysis
  8. EDITORIAL | The wages of SA’s pay gap will be death Opinion & Analysis

Most read

  1. How to build a staircase between formal and informal economies Opinion & Analysis
  2. NIVASHNI NAIR | Freedom of speech? You want to wave our pain in our faces Opinion & Analysis
  3. WENDY KNOWLER | Don’t bank on your lender playing ball with prescribed debt Opinion & Analysis
  4. JUSTICE MALALA | Lies are so much SA’s norm that even good people can’t COPE ... Opinion & Analysis
  5. It would be crude to presume the EU can stop the flow of Russian oil Opinion & Analysis

Latest Videos

Forensic reports still outstanding in Zandile Mafe parliament fire case
Three men accused in Hillary Gardee murder case abandon bail