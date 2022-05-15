×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Opinion & Analysis

It would be crude to presume the EU can stop the flow of Russian oil

New EU rules have come into effect but it’s going to be difficult to separate crude oil according to geography

15 May 2022 - 17:56 By Julian Lee and Howard Chua-Eoan

On Sunday EU regulations prohibiting dealings with Russian state energy companies came into effect. That should trigger a further decline in the volume of crude and refined products bought and traded by European companies, but it won’t bring flows to a halt...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Related articles

  1. Mysterious tanker full of Russian oil nears SA port News
  2. Russia forges new partnerships in face of West's 'total hybrid war' — Lavrov World
  3. Japan says difficult to immediately follow Russia oil embargo World

Most read

  1. How to build a staircase between formal and informal economies Opinion & Analysis
  2. NIVASHNI NAIR | Freedom of speech? You want to wave our pain in our faces Opinion & Analysis
  3. WENDY KNOWLER | Don’t bank on your lender playing ball with prescribed debt Opinion & Analysis
  4. JUSTICE MALALA | Lies are so much SA’s norm that even good people can’t COPE ... Opinion & Analysis
  5. It would be crude to presume the EU can stop the flow of Russian oil Opinion & Analysis

Latest Videos

Forensic reports still outstanding in Zandile Mafe parliament fire case
Three men accused in Hillary Gardee murder case abandon bail