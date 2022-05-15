JUSTICE MALALA | Lies are so much SA’s norm that even good people can’t COPE with the truth

If ANC leaders like Manuel had stood up to be counted when COPE was formed we wouldn’t be where we are today

One of the greatest dangers of living through a time of perverted reality, a time when things that are right are branded as wrong by the powers that be, is that good men and women may also begin to lose grasp of their ethical compasses. At such times, when evil is called good and wrong is perverted to right, the lines blur and good people begin to doubt themselves...