Opinion & Analysis

Understanding our ‘gentle giant’ could help us fathom the universe’s origin

Black holes can’t be described by Einstein’s laws, opening the door for yet to be discovered theories

15 May 2022 - 17:56 By Faye Flam

One reason scientists are so fascinated with black holes is that they grab hold of the fabric of time and space, slowing time to a crawl as matter swirls towards a point of no return. That black holes play tricks with time was what captured the imagination of Lia Medeiros, a postdoctoral fellow at the Institute for Advanced Study and part of the team that used an array of eight telescopes to create the first image of matter swirling around the supermassive black hole at the centre of the Milky Way...

