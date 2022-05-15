×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Opinion & Analysis

IN YOUR CORNER

WENDY KNOWLER | Don’t bank on your lender playing ball with prescribed debt

If your bank tries to get you to pay for a lapsed debt, there’s a new case study that reveals your rights

Wendy Knowler Consumer journalist
15 May 2022 - 17:57

Prescription is a handy “out” for people when they’re being hounded to pay an old debt...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Related articles

  1. WENDY KNOWLER | Renting a car? Get to the bottom of it before the waiver wavers Opinion & Analysis
  2. WENDY KNOWLER | If you don’t want a flood of expenses, check your car insurance Opinion & Analysis
  3. WENDY KNOWLER | Online retail reviews and selling your car doesn't mean selling ... Consumer Live
  4. WENDY KNOWLER | Contactless or reckless? Tap and pause to think about your ... Opinion & Analysis
  5. WENDY KNOWLER | Beware: some flood-hit write-offs will end up in used-car ... Opinion & Analysis
  6. WENDY KNOWLER | Credit card chargeback is a real thing. Just ask your bank Opinion & Analysis
  7. WENDY KNOWLER | Vishing expedition: it’s getting harder to tell fact from the ... Opinion & Analysis

Most read

  1. How to build a staircase between formal and informal economies Opinion & Analysis
  2. NIVASHNI NAIR | Freedom of speech? You want to wave our pain in our faces Opinion & Analysis
  3. WENDY KNOWLER | Don’t bank on your lender playing ball with prescribed debt Opinion & Analysis
  4. JUSTICE MALALA | Lies are so much SA’s norm that even good people can’t COPE ... Opinion & Analysis
  5. It would be crude to presume the EU can stop the flow of Russian oil Opinion & Analysis

Latest Videos

Forensic reports still outstanding in Zandile Mafe parliament fire case
Three men accused in Hillary Gardee murder case abandon bail