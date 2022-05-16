African women hit a wall of prejudice as they seek start-up funding

The push to groom more women entrepreneurs has spawned a new breed of gender-focused funds on the continent

Africa’s female entrepreneurs, like their US and European counterparts, are underrepresented when it comes to raising funds. Their start-up journeys are also often a lot more arduous, say investors such as Polo Leteka, co-founder of Alitheia IDF, the continent’s largest gender-led fund...