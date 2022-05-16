×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Opinion & Analysis

African women hit a wall of prejudice as they seek start-up funding

The push to groom more women entrepreneurs has spawned a new breed of gender-focused funds on the continent

16 May 2022 - 19:36 By Samuel Gebre, Bella Genga, Katarina Hoije and Archana Narayanan

Africa’s female entrepreneurs, like their US and European counterparts, are underrepresented when it comes to raising funds. Their start-up journeys are also often a lot more arduous, say investors such as Polo Leteka, co-founder of Alitheia IDF, the continent’s largest gender-led fund...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Related articles

  1. Crypto queens: women rise to stake space in blockchain world Lifestyle
  2. Let’s raise a glass to SA’s women entrepreneurs Lifestyle
  3. Power to the people: micro-grids to boost women in informal trade News
  4. Through sheer heart and determination, Cape entrepreneur reaps what she sews News
  5. Social entrepreneurs + social innovation = social responsibility World

Most read

  1. African women hit a wall of prejudice as they seek start-up funding Opinion & Analysis
  2. Black farmers in SA need support. This is how it could be done Opinion & Analysis
  3. EDITORIAL | Paying consultants millions to teach maths and science doesn’t add ... Opinion & Analysis
  4. TOM EATON | To keep our demons in check, we need to embrace unusual suspects Opinion & Analysis
  5. PALI LEHOHLA | The just transition gift horse that might be the Trojan Horse Opinion & Analysis

Latest Videos

Malema concerned about ‘privatisation’ of state owned entities
Springbok flyhalf Elton Jantjies appears in court over airline incident