Black farmers in SA need support. This is how it could be done

Most countries in the rich and developing worlds have some sort of programme to help early career farmers (mostly, but not exclusively, young people) establish themselves in a farming or agribusiness enterprise. SA sticks out like a sore thumb, even against many African countries, in not having one.

Subsidies for black farmers here are justified because they would help deliver a more inclusive agricultural sector and correct past racial biases.

The country used to have an extensive support system for farmers. Under apartheid white farmers received a host of subsidies.

Based on our collective five decades researching the agricultural sector in SA, we believe the country needs to introduce an agricultural support framework that is more comprehensive, broad-based and flexible to enable black farmers to join the ranks of commercial agriculture.

Here we take a leaf from the experience of the earlier support programmes for white farmers and those for black farmers implemented by the Development Bank of Southern Africa in the 1980s to propose a support programme we believe would have a rapid and sector-wide impact.

These lessons provide the principles for a new, agile, broad-based programme of support that should enable the establishment of farming enterprises that were previously excluded from commercial agriculture. We specifically deal with direct financial support to farmers. We don’t address other important tasks of government that are also part of the support framework for any farming enterprises. These include, among many, research, agricultural product standards and a state-supported Land Bank.

But there are two provisos to our proposals. It isn’t possible or desirable to simply re-implement what was there before. Also, any new support programme must be tailored to the specific circumstances of today. This includes taking into account the country’s current fiscal constraints.

The history of subsidies

SA reached high levels of overall subsidisation of agriculture in the late 1980s. These were so pervasive that the country was on a par with the EU and US when measured on a per capita basis. The apartheid government pursued this path because rural votes carried more weight than urban ones due to the electoral system based on constituencies and because it could afford a strong subsidy programme.

Since the formation of the Union of SA in 1910, several initiatives were introduced to support the development of commercial (only white) farmers. This included the Land Bank in 1912 and, after the recession that followed World War 1, the establishment of the Farmers Assistance Board in 1925.