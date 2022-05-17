CAIPHUS KGOSANA | In SA, middle-class problems are everyone’s problem
As our dire economy forces our tax base to emigrate, so our situation goes from bad to worse
17 May 2022 - 19:29
An update from FNB on how middle-class consumers are barely keeping their heads above water grabbed my attention. The bank’s retail division estimates it takes an average of five days for such a person to spend up to 80% of their monthly salary. This suggests consumers earning between R180,000 and R500,000 a year survive on 20% of their salaries for more than 20 days a month...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.