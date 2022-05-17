CAIPHUS KGOSANA | In SA, middle-class problems are everyone’s problem

As our dire economy forces our tax base to emigrate, so our situation goes from bad to worse

An update from FNB on how middle-class consumers are barely keeping their heads above water grabbed my attention. The bank’s retail division estimates it takes an average of five days for such a person to spend up to 80% of their monthly salary. This suggests consumers earning between R180,000 and R500,000 a year survive on 20% of their salaries for more than 20 days a month...