×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Opinion & Analysis

EDITORIAL | SA needs long jail terms for racists. Only that will stop them

Many bigots act out their hatred because they know the consequences they will face are not worth losing sleep over

17 May 2022 - 19:29

It is a terrible indictment on all South Africans that, 28 years into our democracy, that we aren’t shocked by the regular occurrence of what surely ought to be labelled horrific acts of racism...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Related articles

  1. EDITORIAL | Paying consultants millions to teach maths and science doesn’t add ... Opinion & Analysis
  2. EDITORIAL | Operation Dudula is a pile of tinder just waiting for a spark Opinion & Analysis
  3. JONATHAN JANSEN | Boucher’s dropped charges: like everything in SA, it’s ... Opinion & Analysis
  4. EUSEBIUS MCKAISER | Beyond the legal question — why do you want symbols of ... Opinion & Analysis
  5. EUSEBIUS MCKAISER | Is Twitter a force for social good? Opinion & Analysis

Most read

  1. TONY LEON | It’s time the state stopped spin doctoring and started doctoring Opinion & Analysis
  2. CAIPHUS KGOSANA | In SA, middle-class problems are everyone’s problem Opinion & Analysis
  3. EDITORIAL | SA needs long jail terms for racists. Only that will stop them Opinion & Analysis
  4. PODCAST | What if a pro-black group wanted to use the old SA flag? Opinion & Analysis
  5. African women hit a wall of prejudice as they seek start-up funding Opinion & Analysis

Latest Videos

Babalo Ndwayana lays three charges against urinating Stellenbosch student
Provisional trial date for Jacob Zuma and Thales set for August