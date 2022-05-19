EDITORIAL | Why does Cyril keep Mthethwa in his cabinet?

This is the same minister who helped deceive a nation about Nkandla’s fire pool and let down SA’s artists and sportspeople

One of the things taught to drug and alcohol users when they try to restart their lives after rehabilitation is to urgently cut ties with their old lives. This includes breaking away from friendships that are harmful, avoiding haunts where they previously encountered drugs and alcohol, and creating a new schedule that will remove you from your past...