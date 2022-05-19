MAKHUDU SEFARA | Theuns du Toit is a product of many things, not least the state
Our government has created an environment that allows black people to have their belongings peed on
19 May 2022 - 20:30
It’s not so much that Stellenbosch University student Theuns du Toit and racists such as him hate black people — the real problem is that supposedly influential black people suffer a level of self-hate that props up the racism...
