×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Opinion & Analysis

PATRICK BULGER | Flogging a Trojan Horse: Putin’s war and the tussle over SA’s energy sector

Conflict over our ‘just transition’ has thrown debate over the world’s energy future wide open. Who to believe in this propaganda war?

19 May 2022 - 20:31

My neighbour’s handyman says he hasn’t been feeling well lately, and his wife tells him it’s the news that’s making him sick. He doesn’t agree, but to please her he’s stopped buying newspapers, and he’s still got a TV in his workshop anyway. “I watch all the channels,” he tells me and he doesn’t sound that good either. News can affect you: some get sick, others get even...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Related articles

  1. PALI LEHOHLA | The just transition gift horse that might be the Trojan Horse Opinion & Analysis
  2. EU is paying a high price for weaning itself from Russian gas World
  3. Clean air is a right. This is what needs to change Opinion & Analysis
  4. We want our place in the sun revolution, say Northern Cape residents Opinion & Analysis
  5. PODCAST | Just how just is this energy transition? Opinion & Analysis

Most read

  1. PATRICK BULGER | Flogging a Trojan Horse: Putin’s war and the tussle over SA’s ... Opinion & Analysis
  2. SUE DE GROOT | All a writer needs is a quill, but I got the whole hedgehog Opinion & Analysis
  3. MAKHUDU SEFARA | Theuns du Toit is a product of many things, not least the state Opinion & Analysis
  4. Why does Cyril keep Mthethwa in his cabinet? Opinion & Analysis
  5. BOOK REVIEW | The Quiet Violence of Young Mungo Opinion & Analysis

Latest Videos

Stellenbosch students march to demand expulsion of student Theuns du Toit and ...
Babalo Ndwayana lays three charges against urinating Stellenbosch student