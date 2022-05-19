PATRICK BULGER | Flogging a Trojan Horse: Putin’s war and the tussle over SA’s energy sector
Conflict over our ‘just transition’ has thrown debate over the world’s energy future wide open. Who to believe in this propaganda war?
19 May 2022 - 20:31
My neighbour’s handyman says he hasn’t been feeling well lately, and his wife tells him it’s the news that’s making him sick. He doesn’t agree, but to please her he’s stopped buying newspapers, and he’s still got a TV in his workshop anyway. “I watch all the channels,” he tells me and he doesn’t sound that good either. News can affect you: some get sick, others get even...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.