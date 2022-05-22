×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Opinion & Analysis

EDITORIAL | If pupils err, forgive them. Not doing so could cost them their futures

Lessons and support should be provided to pupils who are expelled or forced into ‘off-campus education’

22 May 2022 - 17:31

Expelling pupils, especially if they are older than 15 or in grades 10 to 12, can scupper their chances of passing their end-of-year exams. ..

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Related articles

  1. Matric pupil barred from direct contact with teachers, collect lessons at ... News
  2. Do the maths: this is how top provinces ‘cheat’ their matric results News
  3. How to become employable through vocational training Careers
  4. Floods will not hamper KZN matric mid-year exams South Africa
  5. JONATHAN JANSEN | Selective admission to schools is not necessarily a bad thing Opinion & Analysis

Most read

  1. Fly the flag for our existing heritage sites — remember those? Opinion & Analysis
  2. WENDY KNOWLER | Money lands in your account and it’s not yours. What do you do? Opinion & Analysis
  3. If pupils err, forgive them. Not doing so could cost them their futures Opinion & Analysis
  4. PALI LEHOHLA | The odour of capitalism rising up from the Ukraine war is ... Opinion & Analysis
  5. JUSTICE MALALA | SA is on a collision course to becoming a lawless state Opinion & Analysis

Latest Videos

‘Cancel this thing’: Ramaphosa chuckles over monumental flag debacle as ...
Stellenbosch students march to demand expulsion of student Theuns du Toit and ...