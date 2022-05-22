×

Opinion & Analysis

OBITUARY | Mpho Moerane: a ‘Dark City’ native who became a torchbearer

From his early days in Alexandra, this entrepreneurial diplomat was never one to sit back about community matters

22 May 2022 - 12:52 By Chris Barron

Mpho Moerane, who died at 52 after a car accident two weeks ago, was a freedom fighter, peace negotiator, entrepreneur and somewhat reluctant mayor of Johannesburg after the deaths of his two predecessors...

