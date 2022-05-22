PALI LEHOHLA | The odour of capitalism rising up from the Ukraine war is unbearable
War-time lessons in the monetisation of morality
22 May 2022 - 17:31
The odour from a shoe whose owner stepped in a cesspit cannot be removed by incessant swiping on the grass or mat. As the owner steps back into the bus the smell will make the trip an unbearable eternity for everyone. The shoe should be washed with soap and left to dry for days or thrown away. ..
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.