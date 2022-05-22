PALI LEHOHLA | The odour of capitalism rising up from the Ukraine war is unbearable

War-time lessons in the monetisation of morality

The odour from a shoe whose owner stepped in a cesspit cannot be removed by incessant swiping on the grass or mat. As the owner steps back into the bus the smell will make the trip an unbearable eternity for everyone. The shoe should be washed with soap and left to dry for days or thrown away. ..