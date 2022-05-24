×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Opinion & Analysis

CAIPHUS KGOSANA | Gweezy, you are the difference between a wheezing and breathing economy

Mantashe’s threat to revoke Sibanye’s licence is dangerous in the extreme, but the miner needs to show good faith

Caiphus Kgosana Executive editor: opinions and analysis
24 May 2022 - 19:36

I don’t, for the life of me, understand why President Cyril Ramaphosa insists on keeping Gwede Mantashe as the minister responsible for minerals and energy, the most important cabinet portfolio after finance. Those who have had direct and indirect dealings with Uncle Gweezy over the past 15 years know the man is as rigid as a statue...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Related articles

  1. CAIPHUS KGOSANA | In SA, middle-class problems are everyone’s problem Opinion & Analysis
  2. CAIPHUS KGOSANA | The bloated bureaucracy the ANC has built is blocking the ... Opinion & Analysis
  3. CAIPHUS KGOSANA | SA owes a lot to the national treasures in the National ... Opinion & Analysis
  4. CAIPHUS KGOSANA | A dribble, a drub, an own goal and ... ah, finally, some hope Opinion & Analysis

Most read

  1. CAIPHUS KGOSANA | Gweezy, you are the difference between a wheezing and ... Opinion & Analysis
  2. OBITUARY | The real Jamie Bartlett wasn’t Mike O’Riley or David Genaro Opinion & Analysis
  3. This is what’s known about monkeypox, smallpox’s cousin Opinion & Analysis
  4. If Joburg doesn’t power green soon it will go from economic hub to dud Opinion & Analysis
  5. TOM EATON | You don’t need a heroes’ acre, ANC. We’ll remember you ... for your ... Opinion & Analysis

Latest Videos

'We should increase the investment in SA': German Chancellor visits SA
Murder accused Jeremy Sias' first day in court for horse rider Meghan Cremer's ...