CAIPHUS KGOSANA | Gweezy, you are the difference between a wheezing and breathing economy
Mantashe’s threat to revoke Sibanye’s licence is dangerous in the extreme, but the miner needs to show good faith
24 May 2022 - 19:36
I don’t, for the life of me, understand why President Cyril Ramaphosa insists on keeping Gwede Mantashe as the minister responsible for minerals and energy, the most important cabinet portfolio after finance. Those who have had direct and indirect dealings with Uncle Gweezy over the past 15 years know the man is as rigid as a statue...
