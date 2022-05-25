×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Opinion & Analysis

EDITORIAL | If the ANC were committed to equality, Mokatsane would be fired

The Moqhaka municipality’s response to the mayor’s racist utterances is an indictment on the party

25 May 2022 - 19:13

The Moqhaka municipality in the Free State issued an insulting apology recently after degrading comments by its mayor, Motloheloa Mokatsane, about black South Africans, crime and violence...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Related articles

  1. If Joburg doesn’t power green soon it will go from economic hub to dud Opinion & Analysis
  2. EDITORIAL | Good job on Sanral, Mr Fix-It, but please answer these questions News
  3. If pupils err, forgive them. Not doing so could cost them their futures Opinion & Analysis

Most read

  1. JONATHAN JANSEN | Stop pissing about, varsities, and teach modules on race Opinion & Analysis
  2. If the ANC were committed to equality, Mokatsane would be fired Opinion & Analysis
  3. TOM EATON | There’s nothing private about the cruel elitism of ultra-rich ... Opinion & Analysis
  4. JENNIFER PLATT | I don’t have a soft spot for Zott, I’m mad about her Opinion & Analysis
  5. WILLIAM GUMEDE | Not intelligent: AI’s biases are dangerous and need more ... Opinion & Analysis

Latest Videos

Khayelitsha religious leaders pray for peace after spate of mass shootings
‘She stole my happiness’: Former husband of Rosemary Ndlovu’s co-accused