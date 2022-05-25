JENNIFER PLATT | I don’t have a soft spot for Zott, I’m mad about her

From the get-go, there was undeniable chemistry between me and Bonnie Garmus’s character. Just ask Gman

If I read a book fast at first, then slow down from the middle, Gman knows I am not to be disturbed as it is one I am savouring. I took a while to read Lessons in Chemistry by Bonnie Garmus. I did read other books in between, but they didn’t matter. They were purely for satisfaction’s sake and to prolong my relationship with Garmus’s central figure, Elizabeth Zott...