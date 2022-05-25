×

Opinion & Analysis

JONATHAN JANSEN | Stop pissing about, varsities, and teach modules on race

Protests and expulsions will not stop racism, and soon another student will urinate on a peer’s belongings

25 May 2022 - 19:13

Now that some of the smoke of protest has cleared around an outrageously racist act in a men’s residence at Stellenbosch University (SU), it is time for deeper reflection. The facts of the case are undisputed. A white student urinated on the laptop and other possessions of a black student. However, the public incense, sometimes disguised as commentary, was all over the place. Let’s take a closer look...

