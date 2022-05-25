×

Opinion & Analysis

TOM EATON | There’s nothing private about the cruel elitism of ultra-rich schools

The R2-tossing incident involving Bishops pupils is only surprising because of the school they chose to mock as ‘poor’

Tom Eaton Columnist
25 May 2022 - 19:13

I am only partially surprised that boys from an extremely expensive private school in Cape Town reportedly flung R2 coins at boys from a less expensive state school, apparently mocking them for being “poor”...

