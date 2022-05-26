EDITORIAL | Arrive at a solution, Cele and co, not a crime scene

Showing face at crime scenes will not fix the rot in the SAPS. What’s needed is funding and robust management

South Africans have become accustomed to Bheki Cele, wide-brimmed hat at the fore, traipsing through crime scenes offering condolences to the families of those who have been killed or brutalised. Most recently he visited the Mthatha central police station after the brutal murder of Namhla Mtwa...