MAKHUDU SEFARA | Africa Day is a time to ask for a share of Africa’s riches

There’s much singing and dancing and not enough reflection on how the dignity of ordinary people can be restored

Africa Day has come and gone. Some regalia, last worn on Heritage Day last year, were dusted off and put on for many to see how proud we are of our roots. Others, barely covered, sang and gleefully danced the day away. ..