PATRICK BULGER | Continental drift: no vaccine for reality as we celebrate Africa Day

Africa’s vaccine flop and the now-defunct OAU’s 59th anniversary are a chance to reflect on how a continent consistently acts as its own worst enemy

Back in 1982, on a wall in the foyer of the Polana Hotel in Maputo, Mozambique, there was a huge likeness of the continent of Africa fashioned from a hammered metal alloy, but with SA and then-South West Africa omitted from the installation. The ocean washed up to the Kalahari and met the Limpopo and Kunene rivers. Lesotho was an island. More protest art than map, it underlined that SA and later Namibia were not yet part of Africa. They’d not been “liberated”, as the rest of Africa supposedly had...