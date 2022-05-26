A WORD IN THE HAND: DJINN
SUE DE GROOT | Memory to myth: that foxy salesman let the djinn out of the bottle
A column to satisfy your inner grammar nerd
26 May 2022 - 21:02
If Wikipedia had decided to call itself something other than “the free encyclopaedia” (“the place where you find stuff”, say, or “the place where siblings of celebrities create their own profiles so that they feel important”, or any number of other relevant descriptors) most children alive today would never have encountered the word “encyclopaedia”...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.