×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Opinion & Analysis

SONGEZO ZIBI | If SA doesn’t protect its cyber infrastructure, God help us

A country as globally networked as SA should be taking the state and citizens’ wellbeing seriously. It’s not

29 May 2022 - 17:24 By Songezo Zibi

Yesterday’s edition of the Sunday Times led with a story by Sabelo Skiti, in which he reported on the extreme vulnerabilities of SA’s state IT infrastructure. The problem is so bad that even President Cyril Ramaphosa’s information has been accessible to hackers, to the extent that the journalist showed screenshots thereof to the presidency...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Related articles

  1. SONGEZO ZIBI | Forget politics, what the Eastern Cape needs is collective ... Opinion & Analysis
  2. SONGEZO ZIBI | Chanting struggle slogans doesn’t mean people are going to be ... Opinion & Analysis
  3. SONGEZO ZIBI | As evil and effective as always, an apartheid ploy sparks ... Opinion & Analysis
  4. MPs at mercy of same executive they are supposed to keep in check Opinion & Analysis

Most read

  1. WENDY KNOWLER | Third-party insurance claims: when is three a crowd? Opinion & Analysis
  2. PALI LEHOHLA | SA, where the cat’s colour is as important as its ability to ... Opinion & Analysis
  3. JUSTICE MALALA | At last there seems to be light at the end of the corruption ... Opinion & Analysis
  4. EDITORIAL | Good work, but let’s catch even bigger fish Opinion & Analysis
  5. SONGEZO ZIBI | If SA doesn’t protect its cyber infrastructure, God help us Opinion & Analysis

Latest Videos

"We are going to build squatter camps outside politicians' houses": Nhlanhla Lux
Khayelitsha religious leaders pray for peace after spate of mass shootings