SONGEZO ZIBI | If SA doesn’t protect its cyber infrastructure, God help us
A country as globally networked as SA should be taking the state and citizens’ wellbeing seriously. It’s not
29 May 2022 - 17:24
Yesterday’s edition of the Sunday Times led with a story by Sabelo Skiti, in which he reported on the extreme vulnerabilities of SA’s state IT infrastructure. The problem is so bad that even President Cyril Ramaphosa’s information has been accessible to hackers, to the extent that the journalist showed screenshots thereof to the presidency...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.