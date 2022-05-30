UN peacekeeping in Africa is working better than you might think

Media headlines often make it seem as if peacekeeping is not going well. They tend to highlight violence, displacement and abuse. The quantitative data, however, tells a different story. Peacekeepers are saving lives and helping to keep the peace.

I have studied peacekeeping since the early 1990s, when I worked at the UN in New York during the devastating failures in Somalia and Rwanda. I have since applied a scholarly lens to peacekeeping — examining all cases, not only failures — and found more missions succeed than fail. I have also witnessed peacekeepers in action in a variety of conflicts in Africa, the Middle East and Europe.

The narrative that peacekeeping is failing has contributed to decreasing budgets and stalemates in the UN Security Council. The council has not authorised a new, major peacekeeping mission in eight years.

Though UN peacekeeping has many challenges, it remains an important instrument of peace.

Peacekeeping in Africa

During the 2000s, South Asian countries — Bangladesh, India, Nepal and Pakistan — supplied the most peacekeeping troops. By the 2010s, however, top troop contributions and the locations of the most complex missions had shifted to Africa.

Most UN troops now come from the continent and it is home to six of the 12 current missions, including the largest four. These are in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC), the Central African Republic, Mali and South Sudan.

This shift in numbers reflects two trends.

First, it embodies the institutionalisation of the idea of “African solutions to African problems”. This idea was coined by the late Ghanaian economist George Ayittey in the wake of the US’s disastrous operation in Somalia and has been widely debated since. It represents a response to the legacies of slavery, colonialism and, more recently, exploitive and abusive practices.

Second, it reflects a shift in some basic principles. Research on the transition from the Organisation of African Unity (OAU) to the AU traces a move from the principle of “non-interference” to “non-indifference”. Regional and other organisations were expected to help prevent conflict within states and save lives.

Similar shifts occurred in the UN system more broadly. These were reflected in the 2005 adoption of the Responsibility to Protect doctrine.

In the 2010s UN peacekeeping missions expanded in number and size. By 2015 about 125,000 UN peacekeepers were deployed across 16 missions, nine of them in Africa.