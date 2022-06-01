Wild Times

NADINE DREYER | Is it Usain Bolt? Is it a fleeing Gupta? No! It’s the savannah’s super speeder

The cheetah, the fastest land animal, can reach 100km an hour in about the same time as a Formula One car

I think it’s safe to assume the Gupta brothers bolted out of SA pretty speedily in 2016. Faced with the looming prospect of jail time, they would have demonstrated an athleticism one would not at first glance attribute to the tubby trio...