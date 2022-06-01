Wild Times
NADINE DREYER | Is it Usain Bolt? Is it a fleeing Gupta? No! It’s the savannah’s super speeder
The cheetah, the fastest land animal, can reach 100km an hour in about the same time as a Formula One car
01 June 2022 - 19:59
I think it’s safe to assume the Gupta brothers bolted out of SA pretty speedily in 2016. Faced with the looming prospect of jail time, they would have demonstrated an athleticism one would not at first glance attribute to the tubby trio...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.