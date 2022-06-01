×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Opinion & Analysis

Wild Times

NADINE DREYER | Is it Usain Bolt? Is it a fleeing Gupta? No! It’s the savannah’s super speeder

The cheetah, the fastest land animal, can reach 100km an hour in about the same time as a Formula One car

Nadine Dreyer Features editor
01 June 2022 - 19:59

I think it’s safe to assume the Gupta brothers bolted out of SA pretty speedily in 2016. Faced with the looming prospect of jail time, they would have demonstrated an athleticism one would not at first glance attribute to the tubby trio...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Related articles

  1. NADINE DREYER | Not all equines are equal — this one has earned its stripes Opinion & Analysis
  2. NADINE DREYER | Amazons of the jungle: never ever mess with this mama Opinion & Analysis
  3. NADINE DREYER | Theirs is a tall story that puts A-type personalities in the ... Opinion & Analysis

Most read

  1. The way we treat our children must be a determined, ongoing undertaking Opinion & Analysis
  2. NADINE DREYER | Is it Usain Bolt? Is it a fleeing Gupta? No! It’s the ... Opinion & Analysis
  3. JENNIFER PLATT | I’m not journeying anywhere or risking anything, but I’ll read ... Opinion & Analysis
  4. TOM EATON | Petrol prices are fuelling Zuma nostalgia, so let’s crunch the ... Opinion & Analysis
  5. JONATHAN JANSEN | Bishops incident proves children are pawns in parents’ racist ... Opinion & Analysis

Latest Videos

Stranded Comair passengers upset by cancelled flights
"We are going to build squatter camps outside politicians' houses": Nhlanhla Lux